Cancellation of UP State Fair affecting businesses

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Not having the U.P. State Fair this year doesn’t just affect summer plans, it effects several local businesses as well.

“The U.P. is so seasonal as it is. We have June, July, August and September that are the months that if you’re a hotel or restaurant owner, you really rely on to make all your money for the year,” said Jarred Drown, owner of Terrace Bay Hotel.

Fair week is one of the busiest weeks for Delta County.

“The Fourth of July week and fair week are the two best weeks of the summer for us. So, losing one out of two of our best weeks in the summer definitely hurts,” said Drown.

The hotel had to make some changes to cope with the loss

“We’ve had to lower our rates. It’s normally a time of the year that we have higher rates and we kind of rely on that to give us the profit we need to get through the winter,” said Drown.

And fortunately for the hotel, Fourth of July weekend did not disappoint.

“Business was not totally where it was last year, but pretty darn close,” said Drown.

The restaurant, Freshwater Tavern, is at 50 percent capacity. They’re asking customers to wear a mask when being seated. The hotel has some new changes, too.

“We’ve got nice Plexiglas dividers up at our front desk to protect the guests and our employees from contact. So, we’re doing everything we can to follow the guidelines and keep our employees and customers safe,” said Drown.

To stay up-to-date on the U.P. State Fair and fairgrounds, follow its Facebook page.

