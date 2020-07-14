Calumet Public School library reopens

CALUMET, Mich. (Press Release) - While library staff is excited to be able to serve you in person again there are some new safety precautions that you will be encouraged to follow.

Face masks are required for entry, per Governor’s Executive Order 2020-147 . This will help keep both patrons and staff as safe as possible. If you do not have a face mask we will be happy to supply you with one!

Please practice physical distancing . Unless you belong to the same household, please keep 6ft between yourself and others as much as possible.

Please remember to use hand sanitizer . There will be three spray bottles, one at each public card catalog, of liquid hand sanitizer available for your use.

Please limit your visit to one hour or less. This not only limits exposure to others, but also allows more patrons access to the Library due to the need for physical distancing.

Patrons may continue to request library materials through curbside service during this time if they prefer and online resources are open to all library patrons.

Library Summer Hours

Monday and Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms (fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), the Library asks that you reschedule your visit until you have been symptom free for 72 hours without medication.

If you have any questions, please call the Library at 906.337.0311 ext 1107 or email library@clkschools.org.

Welcome back to the library!

