Beth Millner Jewelry named Michigan Woman Owned Business of the Year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette business is gaining statewide recognition from the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Organization.

Beth Millner Jewelry was selected as the Michigan Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year.

The shop sells jewelry made in house, using primarily recycled metals. Inside of the shop, you can find a variety of pieces being sold for fundraisers, including a new mask collection. Beth says that without her staff sharing her vision of being involved in the community, the award would not have been possible.

“We all really believe in giving back to the community, and we really believe in doing something that’s environmentally friendly, and now, I guess we also have this new ethos protecting our community. So, all of those things combined, I think makes us feel worthy of it,” said Beth Millner, Owner of Beth Millner Jewelry.

Beth and her staff will be recognized during a digital awards gala at the end of July.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.