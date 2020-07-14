Advertisement

Autopsy confirms Naya Rivera’s death was accidental drowning

In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An autopsy confirmed Tuesday that "Glee'' star Naya Rivera died from accidental drowning, officials said.

The examination, performed the day after the 33-year-old's body was found in a Southern California lake, showed no signs of traumatic injury or disease that might have contributed to the drowning, and gave no initial indication that drugs or alcohol may have played a role in her death, the Ventura County Medical Examiner said in a statement.

Dental records were used to confirm Rivera's identity, and routine toxicology tests will be performed for the presence of drugs and alcohol, the statement said.

Rivera was found in Lake Piru on Monday, five days after she disappeared while boating with her 4-year-old son, who was found asleep and alone on the boat hours later. The autopsy's findings were all consistent with the expectations of the Sheriff's Office, which conducted the search and investigation.

Also Tuesday, the creators of “Glee” announced that they would be creating a college fund for Rivera’s son, and remembered her as a joyful and immensely talented performer.

“Naya was more than just an actor on our show — she was our friend,” Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the ‘Glee’ family, and her son Josey,” the three producers said, referring to the child as “the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.”

Josey is Rivera’s son with her former husband, actor Ryan Dorsey. She called the boy “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him.”

While she wasn’t initially hired as a “Glee” cast member, it “didn’t take more than an episode or two for us to realize that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with,” the producers said.

Rivera could act, sing, dance and “nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. ... She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around,” they said.

In portraying a high school student in an openly lesbian relationship on “Glee,” Rivera ensured that her character’s love for her partner was “expressed with dignity, strength and with pure intentions,” the producers said.

