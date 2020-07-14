Art therapy program helps North Dickinson students relieve stress

FELCH, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson County Communities that Care is working with new ways to deal with stress, anxiety and depression, one kid at a time.

“We started a pilot program for the students in the North Dickinson Area,” said the Dickinson County Communities that Care prevention service supervisor, Tracy Johnson. Every Tuesday and Thursday, around 25 students meet to learn.

“What the lesson is, in all of this, is how art can help you, when you’re feeling sad, or anxious of bored,” said Johnson.

This youth program is provided through a grant from the United Way and Superior Health Foundation. Each kid received a bag full of art utensils to use as well.

The classes have included introduction to gardening, inspirational painting, as well as journaling.

“You focus more on your painting, so you don’t focus on the anxieties and struggles,” said a 14-year-old from North Dickinson, Delaney Kramer.

Another student from North Dickinson, 11-year-old Trenton Kramer, said he is able to express himself in another way.

“Probably the sketching because you just have to be patient and see what it turns out like,” he said.

This pilot program has also allowed students to interact with other again.

“I really like it because you can be with friends, but also this summer has been really crazy and it’s really stress relieving,” said an 11-year-old from North Dickinson, Aunika Lindholm.

The group is working to spread the positivity and classes to other areas in Upper Michigan in the future.

