Animal, elderly neglect being investigated in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Officers in Manistique are investigating possible animal neglect and possible neglect of elderly, vulnerable adults.

On Wednesday, July 8, Manistique Public Safety Department began receiving several reports possible animal neglect at a house on Schoolcraft Avenue in the city. After an investigation, officers served a search warrant at 5:00 p.m Monday, July 13.

Officers say a search of the home found 39 animals: 9 dogs, 12 cats, 4 bearded dragon lizards, 13 chickens, and a hamster. Officers said a majority of the animals were in poor physical condition, suffering with fleas and unsanitary living conditions. All of the animals were turned over the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter and Upper Peninsula Veterinary Service.

Nine people were also living in the home, and eight of those living there were present during the search. Public safety officers contacted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to remove the two children, a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old, from the home. Officers say MDHHS is also investigating the possible neglect of two elderly, vulnerable adults living in the home.

A formal report has been submitted to Schoolcraft County Prosecutor, Timothy Noble, for review and possible criminal charges. No official charges have been filed at the time of posting. Public safety officers also contacted the Manistique City Attorney regarding possible city ordinance violations.

Manistique Public Safety Department officers were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Eva Burrell Animal Shelter, Upper Peninsula Veterinary Service, Thompson Veterinary Clinic, and the MDHHS.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released at this time. TV6 & FOX UP will update this story when charges and additional details are made available.

