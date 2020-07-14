Advertisement

Amasa man drowns in Ned Lake

MSP Troopers say preliminary investigation indicates 71-year-old Gary Stroud, of Amasa, apparently fell into the lake and drowned while tending to his boat that was moored on the lake shore.
(WITN)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPURR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigting an apparent drowning that happened in Ned Lake in Baraga County’s Spurr Township Monday.

According to the MSP, troopers responded to the apparent drowning at approximately 2:00 p.m. July 13. Troopers say preliminary investigation indicates 71-year-old Gary Stroud, of Amasa, apparently fell into the lake and drowned while tending to his boat that was moored on the lake shore.

Stroud was pulled from the water and officials confirmed he had died. His body was later transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L’Anse.

MSP troopers were assisted by conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Bay Ambulance, and first responders from Covinton Township, Michigamme, and Spurr Township.

The MSP continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information on this incident to call the MSP Calumet Post at 906-337-5145. Tips can also be submitted on the MSP Mobile App, available on smartphones and tablets.

