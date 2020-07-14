A Slow-moving Front Means Showers will Linger

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -A frontal system will slowly edge from west to east through the U.P. tonight into Wednesday. That means showers, which will gradually end over western sections tonight. The rain threat will continue over eastern sections for at least a portion of Wednesday. Over western Upper Michigan, sunshine behind the exiting front will lead to a warmer day.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers over roughly the southeast one-third of Upper Michigan. Mostly sunny over western sections.

Highs: around 80 west, 70s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Friday: Sun mixed with some clouds

Highs: mainly in the 80s

