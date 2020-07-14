Advertisement

A Slow-moving Front Means Showers will Linger

A Warming Trend Follows Late in the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -A frontal system will slowly edge from west to east through the U.P. tonight into Wednesday. That means showers, which will gradually end over western sections tonight. The rain threat will continue over eastern sections for at least a portion of Wednesday. Over western Upper Michigan, sunshine behind the exiting front will lead to a warmer day.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers over roughly the southeast one-third of Upper Michigan. Mostly sunny over western sections.

Highs: around 80 west, 70s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

Highs: near 80 into the 80s, coolest near the Great Lakes

Friday: Sun mixed with some clouds

Highs: mainly in the 80s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Heavy rain returns today

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
Stormy and rainy Tuesday

Forecast

Pleasant summer day

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Really nice before our next front.

Forecast

Mid-summer heat and humidity slowly return this week

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV6 Weather On Demand

Forecast

Cool, crisp nights with fair & mild days

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV6 Weather On Demand with Shawn Householder

Latest News

Forecast

Cool, mostly dry weekend weather

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV6 Weather On Demand with Meteorologist, Shawn Householder

Forecast

After a rainy morning comes a nice weekend

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A comfortable weekend in the works

Forecast

Cooler weekend weather in store after damp Friday morning

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
TV Weather On Demand

Forecast

Storms This Afternoon

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Another round of storms before a cold front.

Forecast

Heat Ramps Up

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A hot and humid midweek before more storms

Forecast

Warm & Muggy

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A small break from the heat and storms today.