2020 Marquette Marathon to be done virtually

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After reviewing the Michigan Safe Start Plan and talking with various health care providers, we have decided that the 2020 Marquette Marathon and affiliated events planned for September 4-5 will not be held in the traditional format this year due to COVID-19 pandemic-related health and safety concerns for participants, volunteers, staff and other community members.

All registered runners should have received an email from me through RunSignup with information about choosing one of the three options listed below.

1. Full refund of 2020 entry fee 2. Move registration forward to the 2021 race weekend 3. Donate 2020 entry fee

For those who would like to participate, there will be an opportunity to take part in an alternative format virtual marathon or half marathon from September 3-11. The cost to register is $35 and runners will receive a participant shirt and finisher's medal. Sign up for the virtual event is available at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Marquette/MarquetteMarathon and details will be sent out soon.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support of the many exceptional running, biking, skiing and other outdoor events that take place in the greater Marquette community each year. We hope to see you in person September 3-4, 2021 for the kids one-mile fun run and the Marquette Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.