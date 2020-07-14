10 COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by ten Tuesday, July 14.

Baraga, Chippewa, Dickinson, Gogebic, Keweenaw and Marquette counties each added a single case, while Menominee County increased by four cases. Marquette County also reported a new recovery Tuesday.

The U.P. now has a total of 284 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 19 have died and at least 114 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 584 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are now at 70,306. Six new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,018 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

