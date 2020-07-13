Volunteers refresh downtown sidewalks in the Soo

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (Press Release) - Sault Ste. Marie saw continued improvements to its downtown area on Sunday, July 12, during the annual Repaint the Pavement activity sponsored by Sherwin Williams.

“Paint the Pavement on Portage started four years ago, an idea launched by Ellen Benoit on the Sault Tribe’s Building Healthier Communities Coalition board (BHCC). The BHCC offered funding for artists to create designs on crosswalks to encourage more healthy pedestrian movement. Volunteers have maintained the crosswalks ever since,” mentioned Justin Knepper, Downtown Director.

Downtown Development Authority Main Street Coordinator, Lindsay Ellis led up this project alongside volunteers, Tracy Menard and Jayne Murray.

Menard and Murray have several years of experience working on this project alongside the DDA. With the help of 14 volunteers, four crosswalks along Portage Avenue received colorful facelifts.

Volunteers included: Lorrie-Ware Gillhooley, Mary Yake, Michelle Lefebre, Malia Lefebre, Jill Rambo, Allison Wilks, Elayna Clow, Mana McLean, Lilli Kelgar, Haleigh Knowles, Fairyn Novak and Nicky Kucharczyk. Each volunteer brought a different level of artistic experience to the assistance of this project and ranged from area high schoolers, college students, business owners and local community members. All paint and supplies to execute this project were graciously donated by Sherwin Williams.

Community members are invited and encouraged to stroll Portage Avenue for a look at the improved aesthetics the refreshed crosswalks bring to the downtown area.

