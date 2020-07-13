Advertisement

UPHP/UPHG summer campaign will encourage annual well care visits for children

The goal of the campaign, which will run today through the end of September, is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.
Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo)
Photo of the UPHP building in Marquette. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Upper Peninsula Health Group (UPHG) today launched the “Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures” campaign for the third straight year.

The goal of the campaign, which will run today through the end of September, is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.

UPHP and UPHG have partnered with 15 provider practices that will also be promoting the campaign within their own offices.

Well care visits are a preventive exam that allow health care providers to regularly monitor children as they grow. In the early years, immunizations are a large part of them, along with ensuring that children are growing and developing properly, both physically and emotionally. These well care visits are important even if children appear to be healthy; if children have an underlying health issue that is not presenting any symptoms, preventive visits such as this can catch things early.

”We understand that right now, amid the pandemic, parents may be apprehensive about bringing their children to the doctor when they’re healthy,” said UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist. “However, provider offices have instituted a number of best practices to keep their offices safe, such as increased cleaning and use of personal protective equipment, and adjusting scheduling practices so healthy children are seen in the morning, while children who are feeling unwell are seen in the afternoon. Contact your doctor’s office to learn more about their safety efforts and to schedule your child’s next preventive visit.”

Well care visits should be scheduled every year for children three through 20 years old. From birth to three years of age, children are seen more often, per the table below: 

Well Care Visit Schedule
Well Care Visit Schedule(UPHP/UPHG)

UPHP members who complete their annual well care exam throughout the duration of the campaign will be put into a drawing for a $100 gift card! If parents are unsure whether or not their child is due for a well care visit, they can:

  • Call their provider office and check to see when the last well care visit was done. For UPHP members, your primary care provider and office number is listed on your member ID card. The provider office staff can check and schedule if it is needed. 
  • Call our office at 1-800-835-2556 (TTY: 711) to find out if their child is due for an annual well care visit (UPHP members only).

For more information on well care, visit our website at https://www.uphp.com/medicaid/healthmanagement/childrenswellness/.  

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers refresh downtown sidewalks in the Soo

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paint the Pavement on Portage started four years ago.

News

Marquette City Band to present children’s concert Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The program will feature music related to kids, including folk songs, a circus march, and other fun music from TV, movies, Disney shows, and video games.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order scaling back suspension of scope of practice laws for medical professionals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Under Executive Order 2020-150, any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended.

Latest News

News

UP coronavirus cases increase by 12; 1 new death reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
In addition to the dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan, Delta County also reported a new death Monday.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 3 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Summer Therapy Images

Updated: 4 hours ago
Summer Therapy Images

News

Union Employees at Road Machinery and Supplies Company on strike

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Workers from the Service Department were standing outside of the shop starting early Monday morning. These are members of the Operating Engineers 324 union. The employees say they are asking for a retirement package in their contract, something they believe is fair. After a long contract dispute, they are taking the next step towards getting it done.

News

Summer speech program returning to NMU with special COVID-19 measures in place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Those in charge of the program are taking every measure to ensure safety through the two week, six session, accelerated course.

News

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has paired with the Michigan National Guard and Emergency Management to hold free COVID-19 testing at the end of July.