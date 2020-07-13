Advertisement

U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Show will take place online this year

This is the first time in 45 years the show will not go on at the Fairgrounds.
UP Steam and Gas Engine Show
UP Steam and Gas Engine Show(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) -

Another U.P. summer tradition is canceled for safety reasons. The 45th Annual U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Show at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba has been canceled in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The four-day exhibit which usually occurs throughout the Labor Day weekend features gas-powered automobiles from the early 1900s and steam-powered tractors from before the turn of the 20th century, according to Bob Willis, Vice President of the U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Association.

“When I was a boy, you would drive through the farming country in Nebraska where I lived. You could hear the old engines pumping water. They go putt, putt, putt. And when people come to the show they can also see these old gas engines. I believe the oldest gas one we’ve got is from about 1896. They’re very interesting to watch,” Willis announced. 

Willis says this is the first time in 45 years the show will not go on at the Fairgrounds.

But you can still tour all the same relics you would have seen at the Fairgrounds by going online.

“It’ll be like you were going around to see the tractors, the machinery and everything, watch the equipment and the antique cars just like you were there,” Willis exclaimed.

The virtual exhibit will be available at from September 4 through September 7 this year. You are also encouraged to submit digital pictures and videos of your own tractors and antiques to be included in the exhibit. Click the link below for additional information

U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Association website

Take your children and grandchildren and teach them about how things used to get done without today’s technology. 

“We have threshing. We thresh oats every year. We’ll have videos of that. We’ll have baling of the straw. You get to see Skip Dufour driving a Parrot Tractor around. There’s only about a dozen left and we have two in this area,” Willis boasted. 

You might also check out the Agricultural Museum if you get a chance.

“Thursday afternoons our Agricultural Museum is open to the public from 1 to 4. And some of the shops are open in the Antique Village on the fairgrounds in Escanaba. We’ve had the buildings open, but we’ve had hardly anyone come. But in the museum, there’s something for everyone, from old kitchen appliances to a big steam engine and a 100-year-old jail. It’s the favorite display of school children coming through,” Willis added.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP adds 3 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette, Menominee and Delta county each added a single case Sunday.

News

Peaceful protest gets tense at local Marquette bakery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
"Social Justice for Us" protests at Huron Mountain Bakery after owner leaves racial social media comments

News

No injuries reported in Ishpeming utility pole fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
No injuries were reported as a result of a utility pole fire

News

U.P. summer football classic canceled

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
The U.P. Football All-Star Game will not be played this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Latest News

News

UP adds 4 COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette and Gogebic counties each added a single case Friday, while Menominee County added two cases.

News

Negaunee Eagles Club donates to local organization

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Nagaunee Eagles Club donates $4500 to Bay Cliff Health camp

News

American Legion Post hosts car show in Ishpeming

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
American Legion Post 114 throws car show since most summer events were cancelled

News

Several swimmers rescued from Little Presque Isle Saturday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Presque Isle Saturday afternoon

News

Yoopers for Trump Road Trip tours UP

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Yoopers for Trump Road Trip

News

No harmful toxins found in algal bloom

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Steve Asplund
Algal Bloom in Houghton County's Portage Lake, Portage Canal and Torch Lake is found to not contain harmful toxins