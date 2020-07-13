UP coronavirus cases increase by 12; 1 new death reported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by 12 Monday, July 13.

Delta, Iron and Menominee counties each added a single case, while Chippewa, Gogebic, and Marquette counties increased by two each. Three new cases were also reported in Dickinson County, but the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. Delta County also reported a new death Monday.

The U.P. now has a total of 274 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 19 have died and at least 113 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 384 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are now at 69,722. Seven new deaths were reported statewide which means 6,075 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

Also Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toughened her mask mandate, statewide, which began Monday, July 13. Learn more about that here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the U.P. can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.