UP adds 3 COVID-19 cases

Marquette, Menominee and Delta county each added a single case Sunday.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by three Saturday, July 12.

The U.P. now has a total of 262 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 113 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 390 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are now at 69,338. There was one new death that was reported statewide which means 6,067 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

Also Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toughened her mask mandate, statewide. Learn more about that here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the U.P. can be found here.

