Union Employees at Road Machinery and Supplies Company on strike

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Employees at Road Machinery and Supplies Company of Negaunee are on strike Monday, July 13 after almost a year of contract negotiations.

Workers from the Service Department were standing outside of the shop starting early Monday morning. These are members of the Operating Engineers 324 union.

The employees say they are asking for a retirement package in their contract, something they believe is fair. After a long contract dispute, they are taking the next step towards getting it done.

“We’re hoping that this pushes it forward a little bit. Like I said, we’ve been negotiating for almost a year now, August 1 will be a year, so enough is enough,” said Mat Bourdage, Union Steward at RMS.

In a statement to TV6, RMS management says they’re disappointed that the employees abruptly walked off the job, but want to work with them to find a solution.

“We recognize it’s their prerogative to strike, and we share the frustrations that they have been without a contract for almost a year. We hope that we can resume some good faith discussions when they’re prepared to do that,” said Troy Johnson, Chief Financial Officer of RMS.

Until they get a contract, the employees plan to continue the strike along U.S. 41 every day.

