Troopers investigating storage unit break-ins in Daggett

DAGGETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating storage unit break-ins in Daggett earlier this month.

The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post believes the break-ins at the Schuster Storage Units happened July 7 through July 10.

MSP asks anyone with information that could be useful to contact the post ay 906-428-4411 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.