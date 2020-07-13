The UPside - July 13, 2020
This week’s Upsider is Becky LaBreque, who teaches 3D printing at Marquette Senior High School.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After a quick Facebook tag, she took action, leading the team of teachers and others across Upper Michigan, making 3D-printed face shields for medical workers.
