The Ryan Report - July 12, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the democratic candidates for Michigan's First Congressional District.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the democratic candidates for Michigan’s First Congressional District. Those he spoke with were Linda O’Dell and Dana Ferguson. One of them will be facing current First District Congressman, Republican Jack Bergman.

