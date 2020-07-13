Advertisement

Summer speech program returning to NMU with special COVID-19 measures in place

Plexiglass installed between therapist and patient will help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Plexiglass installed between therapist and patient will help slow the spread of COVID-19.(Tyler Markle)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Northern Michigan University, with the help of U.P. Children's Therapy and Superior Rehabilitation Services, will once again be offering a summer program for speech and language therapy; although this summer will be an accelerated course due to COVID-19.

The NMU Speech, Language, and Hearing Clinic's long running summer program has for more than 20 years, been a way for families who can't afford regular therapy help their kids, as well as avoid any summer regression in skills learned.

"It will be a chance for them to be reminded of the skills that they were taught throughout the end of last school year," said Diane Jandron, Director of Clinical Education at NMU.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many who need speech or occupational therapy have had to do so with telecommunication, or simply go without.

“Some of the disciplines like physical and occupational therapy, they can’t really do those via tele-education, so hands on is the way it has to be and if we can at least get them going now, when school starts, they won’t be so far behind,” said Dave Aro, Director of UP Children’s Therapy.

While therapy can be conducted online over Zoom or Skype, organizers say nothing beats face to face learning.

“I think it’s an opportunity for the students to get a taste of normal life,” said Jandron. “The sessions will be a little adapted with how we can provide services while being safe, but they’ll get to have contact with their therapists again. So I think that’s a great opportunity.”

Those in charge of the program are taking every measure to ensure safety through the two week, six session, accelerated course.

“There’ll be masks available, we’ll have shields for the therapists and plexiglass on the tables,” said Aro. “As far as cleaning goes, after every session, the rooms will all be cleaned.”

The program begins the last week of July and ends right before classes begin at NMU. To book a spot complete the registration and therapist suggestion form, and turn them into the U.P. Children’s Therapy office by July 20.

