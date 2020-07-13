Search continues Monday at Rainbow Falls for missing Wisconsin woman

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office says search and rescue efforts will continue on Monday for a 22-year-old woman from Watertown, Wisconsin. It was reported that the woman had fallen into the Black River at Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township on Saturday. The woman’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says search and rescue efforts have been unsuccessful in located her so far. Deputies and search and rescue team members were on the scene throughout the night on Saturday. Search efforts were continued on Sunday with the assistance of the Michigan State Police Dive Team.

The area of Rainbow Falls is closed to the public until further notice.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Gogebic County Search and Rescue, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Beacon Ambulance, and Gogebic County Victim Services responded to the scene and are continuing to assist.

