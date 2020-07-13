Advertisement

Portage Lake District Library, Portage Health Foundation team up for cooking video series

The "Biblio Bistro" video series will be posted to the library's and foundation's social media pages every other Tuesday through summer.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Portage Lake District Library is teaming up with the Portage Health Foundation to create a new online video series called the “Biblio Bistro” to teach people new recipes.

Library program coordinator Michael Stanitis says it’s an extension of the farmers market that takes place outside the library each week. He says the goal is to teach people how to use more of the foods found at the farmers market, and to squash the misconception that shopping at a farmers market is more expensive than shopping at the grocery store.

Meghan Jasczcak, the PHF’s community health educator, says the videos will be released on the library’s and foundation’s social media pages every other Tuesday beginning July 14.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

Follow the Portage Lake District Library and the Portage Health Foundation on Facebook to keep up to date with the videos.

You can also get the recipe cards here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

