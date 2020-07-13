Advertisement

Pleasant summer day

Another dry one before more rain
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure stays in control of our conditions for another day. Therefore, the really nice weather we had over the weekend sticks around. Plan sunny skies with temperatures slightly above normal. Then, tonight some light showers move in across the west and weaken by the morning. Our next front comes tomorrow evening. Ahead of it showers and some thunderstorms develop during the afternoon. The main hazard will be heavy rain. Following this front, a gradual warm-up unfolds with the heat building across the region by Friday.

Today: Practically perfect! Mostly sunny, dry and warm

· Highs: 70s along the Great Lakes, low 80s inland

Tuesday: Morning showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, muggy with afternoon showers and storms

· Highs: Low to mid-70s

Wednesday: Lingering showers in the east. Then, clouds decreasing

· Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, dry and warmer

· Highs: Low to mid-80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot

· Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot with a chance for afternoon showers/storms

· Highs: Upper 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and very warm

· Highs: Continued 80s

