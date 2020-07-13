Advertisement

Peaceful protest gets tense at local Marquette bakery

Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Huron Mountain Bakery
Black Lives Matter protesters in front of Huron Mountain Bakery(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A peaceful protest in front of Huron Mountain Bakery ended up getting tense on Saturday.

An activist group “Social Justice for Us” decided to protest in front of the bakery after learning about comments the owner made on social media. The group held a sit-in protest at Scheidt’s other business, Babycakes, last month.

Executive director of the group, Fred Sims, said he wants to talk to bakery owner John Scheidt and clear the air.

“If this is a simple misunderstanding,” Sims said. “Let’s clear it up. It’s been months. You didn’t respond as if it was a mistake, you hid.”

On the other hand, Scheidt is hurt by the image he feels is being portrayed of him.

“They’re portraying me as somebody that I’m not. If you look at a cross-section of our employees, you’ll see that I judge a person on their character, not their race or anything else.”

Nonetheless, the protesters said they will continue to have their voices heard and they are just getting started.

