No injuries reported in Ishpeming utility pole fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Residents near the Ishpeming High School on Division Street say they were awakened to the sound of an explosion early Sunday morning.

The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded moments later as the pole and power lines burned, sending smoke into the air.

Traffic on Division Street was blocked for several minutes as a precaution.

Repair crews from UPPCO say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported.

UPPCO says electrical service to the high school was temporarily lost but no residents lost power.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.