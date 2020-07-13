Advertisement

No injuries reported in Ishpeming utility pole fire

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time
Cell phone image of a utility pole on fire
Cell phone image of a utility pole on fire(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Residents near the Ishpeming High School on Division Street say they were awakened to the sound of an explosion early Sunday morning.

The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded moments later as the pole and power lines burned, sending smoke into the air.

Traffic on Division Street was blocked for several minutes as a precaution.

Repair crews from UPPCO say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No injuries were reported.

UPPCO says electrical service to the high school was temporarily lost but no residents lost power.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. summer football classic canceled

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
The U.P. Football All-Star Game will not be played this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

News

UP adds 4 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette and Gogebic counties each added a single case Friday, while Menominee County added two cases.

News

Negaunee Eagles Club donates to local organization

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Nagaunee Eagles Club donates $4500 to Bay Cliff Health camp

News

American Legion Post hosts car show in Ishpeming

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
American Legion Post 114 throws car show since most summer events were cancelled

Latest News

News

Several swimmers rescued from Little Presque Isle Saturday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Presque Isle Saturday afternoon

News

Yoopers for Trump Road Trip tours UP

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Yoopers for Trump Road Trip

News

No harmful toxins found in algal bloom

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By Steve Asplund
Algal Bloom in Houghton County's Portage Lake, Portage Canal and Torch Lake is found to not contain harmful toxins

News

No cost mammography check up

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By Steve Asplund
The Hannahville Indian Community is offering tribal members and those from the Delta and Menominee County areas to get a mammogram.

News

Michigan primary election information

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Information on important deadlines and how to register to vote.

News

Marquette’s newest business Be Well celebrates soft open with ribbon cutting

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
Be Well Marquette celebrates its soft opening with a ribbon cutting joined by members of the DDA and LSCP