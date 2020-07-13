Advertisement

Mid-summer heat and humidity slowly return this week

Our work week will start dry, mild...
Escanaba Municipal Docks. (WLUC photo)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

High pressure at the surface remains the dominate weather feature for Upper Michigan through Monday. We’ll notice steadily rising heat and humidity ahead of the latest weather disturbance Monday evening into Tuesday. Showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall are expected Tuesday into Wednesday.

Monday: Mostly sunny, fair and dry.

· Highs: 70s for most. Near 80° well inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional rain and storms. Not as cool.

· Highs: Centered near 80° with the coolest readings looking north.

Wednesday: Morning rain ending east, becoming mainly sunny through the day.

· Highs: Low to mid 80s Thursday: Partly cloudy warm and humid with above-average temperatures.

Highs: 80s

