Marquette’s South Beach, Tourist Park closed to swimming

Elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, have been detected at some beaches in the city of Marquette. The city says this is due to recent rain events.

South Beach and Tourist Park swimming areas are closed to swimmers until further notice. Signs have been posted in both areas to warn beachgoers. The city of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimmers when state water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. To view beach status updates from the city of Marquette, click here.

