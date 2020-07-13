Advertisement

Marquette’s South Beach, Tourist Park closed to swimming

The city of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimmers when state water quality standards are met.
(WLUC File Image)
(WLUC File Image)(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

Elevated levels of bacteria, specifically E. coli, have been detected at some beaches in the city of Marquette. The city says this is due to recent rain events.

South Beach and Tourist Park swimming areas are closed to swimmers until further notice. Signs have been posted in both areas to warn beachgoers. The city of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimmers when state water quality standards are met.

All other beaches remain open. To view beach status updates from the city of Marquette, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search continues Monday at Rainbow Falls for missing Wisconsin woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
It was reported that the woman had fallen into the Black River at Rainbow Falls in Ironwood Township on Saturday. The area of Rainbow Falls is closed to the public until further notice.

News

UP adds 3 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette, Menominee and Delta county each added a single case Sunday.

News

U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Show will take place online this year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
This is the first time in 45 years the show will not go on at the Fairgrounds.

News

Peaceful protest gets tense at local Marquette bakery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
"Social Justice for Us" protests at Huron Mountain Bakery after owner leaves racial social media comments

Latest News

News

No injuries reported in Ishpeming utility pole fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
No injuries were reported as a result of a utility pole fire

News

U.P. summer football classic canceled

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Asplund
The U.P. Football All-Star Game will not be played this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

News

UP adds 4 COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:08 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette and Gogebic counties each added a single case Friday, while Menominee County added two cases.

News

Negaunee Eagles Club donates to local organization

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Nagaunee Eagles Club donates $4500 to Bay Cliff Health camp

News

American Legion Post hosts car show in Ishpeming

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
American Legion Post 114 throws car show since most summer events were cancelled

News

Several swimmers rescued from Little Presque Isle Saturday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Presque Isle Saturday afternoon