Marquette City Band to present children’s concert Thursday

The program will feature music related to kids, including folk songs, a circus march, and other fun music from TV, movies, Disney shows, and video games.
(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band, directed by Stephen Grugin, will present a concert titled “For Kids of All Ages” on Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the band shell in Presque Isle Park.

The benches in the park have been spaced six feet apart and the audience members are requested to maintain proper social distancing if bringing their own chairs or blankets. All persons attending are also asked to wear masks.

The program will feature music related to kids, including folk songs, a circus march, and other fun music from TV, movies, Disney shows, and video games.

The wide variety of selections includes the following:

  • “Kartoon Kaleidoscope” arr. by Paul Lavender
  • “The Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtin and Hanna & Barbera
  • “Fugue on Yankee Doodle” by John Philip Sousa
  • “Superheroes R Us” arr. by Michael Story
  • “Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite” by Karl L. King
  • “Music from Harry Potter” arr. by Jerry Brubaker
  • “A Disney Spectacular” arr. by John Moss
  • “The Muppets’ Greatest Hits” arr. by Paul Jennings Suite from
  • “The World of Warcraft” by Brower and Hayes/arr. Wagner
  • “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” by John Williams

The concert is free and open to the public. In the event of rain, the concert may be postponed until the following evening.

