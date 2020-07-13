Advertisement

Man dies in ATV crash in Florence County over the weekend

Though the Florence County Sheriff’s Office gave few details on the crash, deputies said the man driving the ATV was thrown off the ATV, which killed him.
(KCRG)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A man died in an ATV crash over the weekend in Florence County, Wisconsin.

Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller said Central Dispatch received a report of an ATV crash near Moller Road in the Town of Fence at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, July 12.

Though the Florence County Sheriff’s Office gave few details on the crash, deputies said the man driving the ATV was thrown off the ATV, which killed him.

Speed and alcohol are both believed to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

State of Wisconsin Conservation Officers are still investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Integrity EMS, Fence Rescue, the Florence County Coroner, and the Town of Fence Fire Department.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story when more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Troopers investigating storage unit break-ins in Daggett

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post believes the break-ins at the Schuster Storage Units happened July 7 through July 10.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - July 12, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the democratic candidates for Michigan's First Congressional District.

News

UPDATE: At least 16 car break-ins being investigated in Delta County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
MSP says items stolen include cash, cell phone charges, personal information, and even a handgun that was later recovered a short distance away.

News

Beacon House executive director looks ahead to the future

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Mary Tavernini-Dowling looks forward to breaking ground on the new Beacon House in Marquette.

Latest News

News

Portage Lake District Library, Portage Health Foundation team up for cooking video series

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
The "Biblio Bistro" video series will be posted to the library's and foundation's social media pages every other Tuesday through summer.

News

UPDATE: Search continues Monday at Rainbow Falls for missing Wisconsin woman

Updated: 10 hours ago
The area in Ironwood Township remain closed Monday morning after a Wisconsin woman was carried over the falls Saturday evening

News

Marquette’s South Beach, Tourist Park closed to swimming

Updated: 10 hours ago
The city of Marquette is collecting water samples daily and will reopen the beaches to swimmers when state water quality standards are met.

News

UP adds 3 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Marquette, Menominee and Delta county each added a single case Sunday.

News

U.P. Steam & Gas Engine Show will take place online this year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
This is the first time in 45 years the show will not go on at the Fairgrounds.

News

UPDATE: Peaceful protest gets tense at Marquette bakery

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
"Social Justice for Us" protests at Huron Mountain Bakery after owner leaves racial social media comments