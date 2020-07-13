Man dies in ATV crash in Florence County over the weekend

FENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A man died in an ATV crash over the weekend in Florence County, Wisconsin.

Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller said Central Dispatch received a report of an ATV crash near Moller Road in the Town of Fence at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, July 12.

Though the Florence County Sheriff’s Office gave few details on the crash, deputies said the man driving the ATV was thrown off the ATV, which killed him.

Speed and alcohol are both believed to be factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

State of Wisconsin Conservation Officers are still investigating the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Integrity EMS, Fence Rescue, the Florence County Coroner, and the Town of Fence Fire Department.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story when more information is made available.

