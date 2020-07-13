Local businesses enforce governor’s mask mandate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer's mask mandate took full effect on Monday.

The mandate requires masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor venues.

If anyone violates this executive order, they are subject to a misdemeanor and a $500 fine.

Some business owners believe the penalty is appropriate if people aren't compliant with the order and others like Rare Earth Goods owner, Pamela Perkins, believe it's a life or death situation and the penalty is not enough.

“No. I don’t think it’s high enough. If you’re taking someone’s life by not wearing a mask, what is the death penalty? It’s like do you get charged with murder?”

As of right now, jail time will not be given to violators.

