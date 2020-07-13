Advertisement

Local businesses enforce governor’s mask mandate

Masks created by Rare Earth Goods business owner
Masks created by Rare Earth Goods business owner(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer's mask mandate took full effect on Monday.

The mandate requires masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor venues.

If anyone violates this executive order, they are subject to a misdemeanor and a $500 fine.

Some business owners believe the penalty is appropriate if people aren't compliant with the order and others like Rare Earth Goods owner, Pamela Perkins, believe it's a life or death situation and the penalty is not enough.

“No. I don’t think it’s high enough. If you’re taking someone’s life by not wearing a mask, what is the death penalty? It’s like do you get charged with murder?”

As of right now, jail time will not be given to violators.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPHP/UPHG summer campaign will encourage annual well care visits for children

Updated: 2 hours ago
The goal of the campaign, which will run today through the end of September, is to promote the completion of annual well care visits and recommended immunizations for children across the Upper Peninsula.

News

Volunteers refresh downtown sidewalks in the Soo

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paint the Pavement on Portage started four years ago.

News

Marquette City Band to present children’s concert Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The program will feature music related to kids, including folk songs, a circus march, and other fun music from TV, movies, Disney shows, and video games.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order scaling back suspension of scope of practice laws for medical professionals

Updated: 4 hours ago
Under Executive Order 2020-150, any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended.

News

UP coronavirus cases increase by 12; 1 new death reported

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
In addition to the dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan, Delta County also reported a new death Monday.

News

Coins: The latest pandemic shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
You may have seen signs at a store that ask you to use correct change or pay electronically.

Summer Therapy Images

Updated: 5 hours ago
Summer Therapy Images

News

Union Employees at Road Machinery and Supplies Company on strike

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Workers from the Service Department were standing outside of the shop starting early Monday morning. These are members of the Operating Engineers 324 union. The employees say they are asking for a retirement package in their contract, something they believe is fair. After a long contract dispute, they are taking the next step towards getting it done.

News

Summer speech program returning to NMU with special COVID-19 measures in place

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Those in charge of the program are taking every measure to ensure safety through the two week, six session, accelerated course.