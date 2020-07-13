Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs Executive Order scaling back suspension of scope of practice laws for medical professionals

Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-150 which scales back the suspension of scope of practice laws for frontline health care workers while continuing suspension of certain licensing and certification requirements for health care professionals, life support and first aid workers, and 911 operators. The order replaces Executive Order 2020-61, which is rescinded.

“As Michigan continues to make progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, it is no longer necessary to permit medical professionals to practice beyond the limits of their licenses. I have no doubt suspending these scope of practice laws helped save countless lives and ensured our hospitals were fully staffed to care for COVID-19 patients,” Governor Whitmer said. “But our battle with COVID-19 is far from over. We owe it to the front line health care workers, first responders and other essential workers to continue doing our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus — which includes wearing a mask and practicing social distancing — so our hospital systems aren’t overwhelmed with new patients.”

Under Executive Order 2020-150, any law or regulation that requires a health care professional to take an exam, be fingerprinted or take part in continuing education as a condition of obtaining or renewing a license, certification, registration is temporarily suspended.

Professional certifications for individuals in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and first aid will remain in effect during the current emergency declaration, even if they would otherwise be set to expire.

