Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has paired with the Michigan National Guard and Emergency Management to hold free COVID-19 testing at the end of July.

On July 24, testing will take place at the Kingsford High School parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time. The Iron County drive through clinic will take place July 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Park School student parking lot.

This is not an antibodies test; it is a nasal swab. A doctor’s order is not necessary for testing.

“We’re going to try to do no contact, so they will only roll their windows down two inches. Wear a mask when they are in the car. We will get their information through the window and then they can go on through the testing. No appointments are required. It’s a first come first serve basis,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator, Jessica Perry.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can be tested at the sites. Participants are required to bring and show a valid I.D. to register.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.