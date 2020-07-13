Advertisement

Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to offer free COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing will take place on July 24, 25 in both counties.
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department has paired with the Michigan National Guard and Emergency Management to hold free COVID-19 testing at the end of July.

On July 24, testing will take place at the Kingsford High School parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time. The Iron County drive through clinic will take place July 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Forest Park School student parking lot.

This is not an antibodies test; it is a nasal swab. A doctor’s order is not necessary for testing.

“We’re going to try to do no contact, so they will only roll their windows down two inches. Wear a mask when they are in the car. We will get their information through the window and then they can go on through the testing. No appointments are required. It’s a first come first serve basis,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department emergency preparedness coordinator, Jessica Perry.

Anyone 18 years of age or older can be tested at the sites. Participants are required to bring and show a valid I.D. to register.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Union Employees at Road Machinery and Supplies Company on strike

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Workers from the Service Department were standing outside of the shop starting early Monday morning. These are members of the Operating Engineers 324 union. The employees say they are asking for a retirement package in their contract, something they believe is fair. After a long contract dispute, they are taking the next step towards getting it done.

News

Summer speech program returning to NMU with special COVID-19 measures in place

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Those in charge of the program are taking every measure to ensure safety through the two week, six session, accelerated course.

News

Sault Tribe clarifies COVID-19 Assistance Program

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The COVID-19 Assistance Program is consistent with the Tribal Strategic Plan approved by the Sault Tribe Board of Directors, which at this time focuses on the service area population only.

News

AG Nessel joins multi-state lawsuit for new visa rule for international students

Updated: 1 hour ago
The lawsuit, filed Monday, challenges what the attorneys general call the federal government’s “cruel, abrupt, and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States.”

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer extends protections for nursing home residents, maintaining special grocery store hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
Protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of seniors and the most vulnerable residents remains a top priority.

News

Man dies in ATV crash in Florence County over the weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Though the Florence County Sheriff’s Office gave few details on the crash, deputies said the man driving the ATV was thrown off the ATV, which killed him.

News

Troopers investigating storage unit break-ins in Daggett

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The Michigan State Police Gladstone Post believes the break-ins at the Schuster Storage Units happened July 7 through July 10.

Ryan Report

The Ryan Report - July 12, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the democratic candidates for Michigan's First Congressional District.

News

UPDATE: At least 16 car break-ins being investigated in Delta County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
MSP says items stolen include cash, cell phone charges, personal information, and even a handgun that was later recovered a short distance away.

News

Beacon House executive director looks ahead to the future

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Mary Tavernini-Dowling looks forward to breaking ground on the new Beacon House in Marquette.