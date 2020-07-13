Beacon House executive director looks ahead to the future

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For four years, the Beacon House Hospitality House has been raising millions of dollars with the goal of constructing a new facility to provide expanded service.

Executive Director Mary Tavernini-Dowling says there is still a long ways to go before breaking ground-- and a groundbreaking date has yet to be set-- but things are moving along. She says the goal is to open sometime in 2021.

The new Beacon House will be located right near the new UP Health System-Marquette hospital.

The initial $3M goal will likely be increased, says Tavernini-Dowling, after construction costs are adjusted and finalized, but there is still at least $200,000 yet to be raised. Most of that is coming from local businesses and private donations.

