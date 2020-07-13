Advertisement

Beacon House executive director looks ahead to the future

Mary Tavernini-Dowling looks forward to breaking ground on the new Beacon House in Marquette.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For four years, the Beacon House Hospitality House has been raising millions of dollars with the goal of constructing a new facility to provide expanded service.

Executive Director Mary Tavernini-Dowling says there is still a long ways to go before breaking ground-- and a groundbreaking date has yet to be set-- but things are moving along. She says the goal is to open sometime in 2021.

The new Beacon House will be located right near the new UP Health System-Marquette hospital.

The initial $3M goal will likely be increased, says Tavernini-Dowling, after construction costs are adjusted and finalized, but there is still at least $200,000 yet to be raised. Most of that is coming from local businesses and private donations.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

You can donate to the Beacon House and keep up with the building progress on its website.

