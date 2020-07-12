Yoopers for Trump Road Trip tours UP

Fans of President Donald Trump spent their Saturday touring more than 220 miles of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in support of the 45th president.

The Yoopers for Trump Road Trip started in Escanaba with hour-long stops in Manistique, Munising and Marquette.

The crowd is seen gathered in front of the old Shopko on Washington Street, singing, dancing, waving flags and discussing current events. Some even sold various Trump t-shirts, hats and memorabilia.

The rally was hosted by special guest, Rob Cortis and the Trump Unity Bridge.

For Trump supporters like organizer, Krista Kurth, it was all a celebration of sharing common beliefs.

“They’re just celebrating our president and having a good time and being part of one thing that we can all agree on. I hope he gets rid of the deep state and keeps making the United States the greatest they can be,” Kurth declared.

From Marquette, the tour proceeded to Ludington Park in Escanaba, where they continued their singing and celebration.

