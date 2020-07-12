UP adds 4 COVID-19 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by four Saturday, July 11.

Marquette and Gogebic counties each added a single case Saturday, while Menominee County added two cases.

The U.P. now has a total of 259 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 113 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 653 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are now at 68,948. Twenty-eight new deaths were reported statewide, and 22 of those deaths were from Vital Records Review, which means 6,067 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

Also Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toughened her mask mandate, statewide. Learn more about that here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the U.P. can be found here.

