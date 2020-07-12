Several swimmers rescues from Little Presque Isle Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Presque Isle Saturday afternoon.

The initial call was for six swimmers who were in distress and two swimmers that had been stranded on a rock.

There was a report of strong currents and three foot waves in that area according to the press release.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division launched two boats to assist the swimmers.

As the boats were launched, rescue crews learned there were 40 swimmers that needed assistance getting back to shore.

Everyone was assisted back to shore safely and no injuries were reported.

