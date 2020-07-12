Nagaunee Eagles Club donates to local organization

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Eagles Club presented a check to Bay Cliff Health Camp Saturday.

The club was able to raise $4500 through fundraisers, personal donations and donations from local organizations.

As they presented the check, guests were able to enjoy some food and live music.

The goal was originally $5,000 but because of the pandemic the Eagles club had to shut down for a couple of months which delayed the organization from raising money.

Nonetheless, Negaunee Aerie president, Steve Sicotte, said they are still proud of what they accomplished.

“Well it’s a wonderful thing to be able to give to organizations that also give to people,” Sicotte said. “That’s what we’re all about is people giving to people.”

Bay Cliff Health Camp is a year-round, non-profit therapy and wellness center for children and adults with physical disabilities.

