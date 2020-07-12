Cool, crisp nights with fair & mild days
Next chance at rain arrives Tuesday
High pressure at the surface continues to strengthen into the Great Lakes Sunday. Temperatures will stay near to below-average under mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A steady northwest wind will keep the coolest conditions along the far northern Upper Peninsula and may create an enhanced swim risk for beach-goers and kayakers. Sunday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy seasonally cool and dry. Evening/nighttime temperatures will turn chilly, making for nice bonfire weather. Caution burning.
· Highs: 60s north, low 70s south.
Monday: Mostly sunny, fair and dry.
· Highs: 70s for most. Near 80° well inland.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional rain and storms. Not as cool.
· Highs: Centered near 80° with the coolest readings looking north.
Wednesday: Morning rain ending east, becoming mainly sunny through the day.
· Highs: Low to mid 80s Thursday: Partly cloudy warm and humid with above-average temperatures.
Highs: 80s
