Cool, crisp nights with fair & mild days

High pressure at the surface continues to strengthen into the Great Lakes Sunday. Temperatures will stay near to below-average under mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A steady northwest wind will keep the coolest conditions along the far northern Upper Peninsula and may create an enhanced swim risk for beach-goers and kayakers. Sunday: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy seasonally cool and dry. Evening/nighttime temperatures will turn chilly, making for nice bonfire weather. Caution burning.

· Highs: 60s north, low 70s south.

Monday: Mostly sunny, fair and dry.

· Highs: 70s for most. Near 80° well inland.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional rain and storms. Not as cool.

· Highs: Centered near 80° with the coolest readings looking north.

Wednesday: Morning rain ending east, becoming mainly sunny through the day.

· Highs: Low to mid 80s Thursday: Partly cloudy warm and humid with above-average temperatures.

Highs: 80s

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

