American Legion Post hosts car show in Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion Post 114, located in Ishpeming, held their first car show Saturday.

American Legion thought it would be a good idea to do something for the community since most events were cancelled this summer due to covid-19. They called it the “Corona” Car Show.

According to bar manager Maria Sharland, locals brought out their classic automobiles and people came out to enjoy the show, listen to some music and have a good time.

“Everybody seems to be very excited,” Sharland said. “Everybody is like this is something we needed this year.”

American Legion Post is looking forward to holding the car show annually and making it a tradition for the organization.

