Advertisement

No cost mammography check up

Mobile mammography for Hannahville Indian Community
Mammograms at no cost to you
Mammograms at no cost to you(Arc Images)
By Steve Asplund
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In partnership with Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center will be hosting a Mobile Mammography event on Monday September 21 and Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

If you are a woman age 40 or older, and due or overdue for your annual mammogram, please contact the Hannahville Indian Community Health Center by calling Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 to make your appointment for September 21st or call Jenny Farnes at 906-789-8110 if you want an appointment on Tuesday, September 22nd. Please be sure to leave your name and a phone number if you are asked to leave a voice message.

On Monday, September 21, the mobile unit will be at the Hannahville Health Center, N15019 Hannahville B-1 Road., Wilson, Mich. 49896.

On Tuesday, September 22, the mobile unit will be at the Island Resort and Casino, W399 US 2 & 41, Harris, Mich. 49845.

COVID-19 Considerations - Extra care is being taken to protect the health of all women who participate in this event to ensure all women are up to date on their breast cancer screening. Temperature checks will be done prior to screening appointments, masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for all women who are screened, and all equipment will be sanitized after each appointment.

This opportunity is available to all tribal and community members, tribal employees, casino employees, and all other women who are residents of Delta Menominee Counties, and the Central Upper Peninsula. Mammogram appointments only take only 20 minutes. By making an appointment it will ensure that this screening is done at no cost and a time convenient for you.

*Mammograms are available for uninsured and under-insured women. Call Jenny Farnes at 906-789-8110 to see if you qualify for free screening paid for by the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program (BCCCNP).

This women’s health event is a collaborative effort of the Bay Mills Indian Community, the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan, and Spectrum Health Services.

After departing Hannahville the mobile mammography unit provided by Spectrum Health Betty Ford Care Services will be providing mammograms to women in the Bay Mills Indian Community, Wednesday, September 23rd - Friday, September 25th, 2020.

Those looking for more information on the opportunity to get their mammogram with the mobile unit in Hannahville on September 21 – 22, 2020 should reach out to Kelly Hansen at 906-723-2570 or email kelly.hansen@hichealth.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No harmful toxins found in algal bloom

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Steve Asplund
Algal Bloom in Houghton County's Portage Lake, Portage Canal and Torch Lake is found to not contain harmful toxins

News

Michigan primary election information

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Information on important deadlines and how to register to vote.

News

Marquette’s newest business Be Well celebrates soft open with ribbon cutting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Be Well Marquette celebrates its soft opening with a ribbon cutting joined by members of the DDA and LSCP

News

Ribbon cut on new pavilion at Lake Bancroft in Ishpeming

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
City officials join members of the LSCP and other organizers to cut the ribbon on the new pavilion at Lake Bancroft in Ishpeming.

Latest News

News

Powers man sentenced to jail for shooting incidents

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Catherine Lightfoot
68-year-old Raymond Lee Betters, of Powers was sentenced Friday morning after being arrested in connection to shooting incidents in Menominee County.

News

Popular beach destination downstate listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
“Torch Fest” held at downstate Torch Lake in Antrim County was a busy event over the holiday weekend.

News

AG Nessel, Better Business Bureau warn of fake ‘face mask exempt’ cards

Updated: 17 hours ago
Nessel says certain groups like the Freedom to Breathe Agency have made available Face Mask Exempt Cards to residents as an attempt to bypass health and safety measures at retailers and other establishments.

News

Local law enforcement urges public, businesses to comply with mask requirement

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
Starting Monday July 13, masks will be required in all enclosed public spaces as well as large outdoor gatherings in the state of Michigan. Failure to comply with this rule can result in a $500 penalty, as well as a misdemeanor.

News

UP adds 13 COVID-19 cases, 7 in Menominee County alone

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, and Iron counties each added a single case Friday, while Chippewa County added two, and Menominee County increased by seven.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
This story provides the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.