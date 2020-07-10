Advertisement

Window washers rescued from scaffolding collapse

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WFTX/CNN) - Two window washers stranded 13 stories above the ground after the platform they were standing on gave way are thankful for the Boston Fire Deparment for rescuing them.

One worker dangled from a rope 13 stories above the ground while his coworker who was also stranded, stayed on the platform they had been working on.

Andres Mateo recorded the incident and said he was “shaking.”

The fire department could not reach high enough with their ladder truck to rescue the workers. They had to break one window and open another to pull the men into the building and to safety.

Hours after the rescue, the workers were back on the job, removing the scaffolding.

Their boss Bill Ulchak says he is “grateful for them.”

Ulchak explained that an electrical motor malfunctioned while the men were powerwashing the building, sending one end of the platform plummeting.

“Everybody was wearing the proper precautions and knew what to do and we were able to get everybody down safely and not get anybody injured,” he said.

Capt. Jonathan Hernandez with the Boston Fire Department says the men were not injured and that “they were actually pretty well trained for what they do.”

Well-trained workers and skilled rescuers prevented this incident turning into a tragedy.

Ulchak says this was the first incident of its kind in 35 years for his company and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WFTX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

A dramatic rescue was caught on camera after scaffolding collapsed 13 stories up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A dramatic rescue was caught on camera after scaffolding collapsed 13 stories up

National

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON
Authorities were searching the waters of a Southern California lake Thursday for “Glee” star Naya Rivera a day after her 4-year-old son was found alone on a rented boat.

National

Police: Pop Smoke’s social media led killers to LA home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Authorities believe rising rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed during a Los Angeles home-invasion robbery in February after his social media posts led five suspects to the house he was renting, police said after detectives arrested the group Thursday morning.

National

Seoul mayor left note saying ‘sorry’ as South Korea mourns

Updated: 2 hours ago
A will left by late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon says he feels “sorry to all people” and asks his body to be cremated.

Latest News

National

A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation for Naya Rivera

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A search-and-rescue effort has transitioned to a search-and-recovery operation for Naya Rivera

National

Security video of Glee actress Naya Rivera renting a boat with her son before she disappeared

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Security video of Glee actress Naya Rivera renting a boat with her son before she disappeared.

Political News

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
A growing chorus of public health experts is urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy and to prioritize K-12 schools.

National

Tropical Storm Fay threatens mid-Atlantic coast, New England

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

National

CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized

Updated: 4 hours ago
Redfield commented a day after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive."

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.