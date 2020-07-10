Verso Corporation picket

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Picketers were outside Verso Corporation today saying Verso is not honoring it’s contract and is hiring outside people. Employees were also not paid when forced to quarantine.

United Steel Workers, Women of Steel and Bishop NOA Home came out to show their support.

There will be an arbitration after a period of grievance.

“Employees were not made whole when they were forced to quarantine due to primary or secondary exposure,” said Gerald Kell, President of USW Local 21.

TV6 reached out to Verso but they declined to comment.

The picketers say it was an informational event to bring light to the subject.

