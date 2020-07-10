UP adds 13 COVID-19 cases, 7 in Menominee County alone

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increased by 13 Friday, July 10.

Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, and Iron counties each added a single case Friday, while Chippewa County added two, and Menominee County increased by seven.

The U.P. now has a total of 255 confirmed cases during this outbreak. Of those cases, 18 have died and at least 113 cases are considered recovered. For more on cases in Upper Michigan, click here.

In total, Michigan reported 612 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are now at 68,295. Fifteen new deaths were reported statewide, all from Vital Records Review, which means 6,039 people with the virus have died in Michigan.

Also Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toughened her mask mandate, statewide. Learn more about that here.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus. Additional information on COVID-19 testing in the U.P. can be found here.

