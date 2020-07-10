Advertisement

Starbucks to require customers to wear masks

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - When you head into Starbucks for your triple tall, skinny, vanilla, flat white or whatever your order of choice is, you better have a mask.

Starting Wednesday, Starbucks will require it for all customers at all U.S. stores.

Starbucks made the announcement Thursday as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country.

For those who don’t want to wear a mask, they can go through the drive-thru, get curbside pickup or order delivery.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Social Justice for Us creates stickers to show support for inclusivity

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The group's mission is to uplift marginalized voices.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Olivia's father said he woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Political News

Joint Chiefs chairman: Confederate names on Army bases divide the military

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Milley did not explicitly say the base names should be changed, but he noted that the Army is now about 20% Black.

News

Messiah Lutheran Church holds virtual ‘Compassion Camp’

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The camp includes videos recorded by Messiah staff as well as bible stories, crafts, music and movement instructions.

National

Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas City Girl

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Chris Fisher
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing girl out of Kansas City, KS.

Latest News

Political News

Trump postpones New Hampshire rally over tropical storm

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

National

Tropical Storm Fay hammers NJ coast with rain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tropical Storm Fay is soaking the US East Coast and is expected to make landfall Friday or overnight.

News

Lake Antoine Park in Iron Mountain gets renovated sign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
A donation from Dr. Jason and Angela Hall, of Hall Orthodontics allowed the iconic Lake Antoine Park sign to be updated.

News

City of Negaunee adding safety fencing to ‘Old Town’ area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Crews will be installing the fencing July 20.

Political News

Goya CEO, praising Trump, sparks online culture clash

Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.