Social Justice for Us creates stickers to show support for inclusivity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Social Justice For Us has a new way you can show support for its cause. The group formed out of the Black Lives Matter protests in Marquette following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Now, the group’s mission is to uplift marginalized voices in the county.

Stickers have been created, featuring a black fist and rainbow paint that say “Safe Place Social Justice for Us nonprofit.”

Originally, it was for businesses to display to show their support, but now the stickers are available to anyone who wants one.

“Yes, Marquette should be more inclusive,” said Social Justice For Us Executive Director, Fred Sims. “We should be uplifting and inspiring all people. Not only that, but I hope that this is making you more aware of the social issues and more aware of what is needed from you in your community.”

The stickers are $3 each. Click here to learn more or buy some stickers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.