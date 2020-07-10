SAIL celebrates 30 years of Americans with Disabilities Act

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Alliance for Independent Living, or SAIL Disability Network, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or the ADA.

The ADA was signed in 1990 to prevent discrimination against people with disabilities in all facets of life.

Sarah Peurakoski with SAIL says the organization will hold 12 days of virtual events throughout July, beginning Monday, July 13. The events include panels discussions with lawyers, a conversation with the League of Women Voters, and even an ADA proclamation with the City of Marquette.

Peurakoski to goal of the organization is to make the community more accessible and more inclusive of people with disabilities.

You can connect to the virtual events and keep up with SAIL on the organization’s website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.