Ribbon cut on new pavilion at Lake Bancroft in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The pavilion at Lake Bancroft in Ishpeming is now complete. Following a speech by the Ishpeming City Manager, organizers, city officials and the Lake Superior Community Partnership holding a ribbon cutting for the new building.

The pavilion was made possible through state grants and large donations by both Eagle Mine and Cleveland-Cliffs. The pavilion includes 12 large picnic tables, electricity, heated restrooms and a kitchen. The City Manager is looking at it as a destination.

"Destinations draw people in, it draws people to our businesses and it totally supports the community and then people find that they want to live here, more people want to move here, it becomes a great place for a young family to start a family," said City Manager, Craig Cugini.

Further plans are in the works to make additional amenities around Lake Bancroft area.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.