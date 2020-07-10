Powers man sentenced to jail for shooting incidents

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 68-year-old Raymond Lee Betters, of Powers was sentenced Friday morning after being arrested in connection to shooting incidents in Menominee County.

Betters was sentenced to six months in jail and five years’ probation on one count of Aggravated Stalking. He received credit for two days already served.

The shootings happened at the Stephenson Road Commission Building in both February 2016 and April 2018.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff's Office, On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, deputies arrested 68-year-old Raymond Lee Betters, of Powers, for making terroristic threats and aggravated stalking, both felony offenses.

Betters is a former employee of the Menominee County Road Commission.

