Popular beach destination downstate listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular beach destination downstate has been listed as possible COVID-19 exposure site.

According to the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post in Antrim County, the “Torch Fest” held at a downstate Torch Lake sandbar over the Fourth of July weekend was very busy, as you can see in the photo above.

Now, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said another health department contact them after individuals who were at Torch Fest tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The positive cases were not able to offer identifying information for all potential contacts and therefore we want to make the public aware that those who attended could be at risk for exposure and additional cases could be seen in the coming days,” the Health Department of Northwest Michigan said in a release.

Anyone who was at the Torch Lake sandbar over the Fourth of July weekend is being advised to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 . The health department said those with symptoms should seek testing immediately.

“This situation reminds us of how important it is to take precautions such as avoiding large gatherings whenever possible especially without social distancing and masking,” said Health Officer Lisa Peacock. “Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event and leaves our community at risk when close contacts are not able to be identified and alerted to quarantine. We can’t stress enough how that it is imperative that we each do our part to stay safe and stay open.”

