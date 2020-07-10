OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group implements visitor restrictions again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the health and safety of our patients, Mission Partners and community, and in compliance with executive orders for the State of Michigan, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical is re-implementing restriction of visitors to the Hospital and Medical Group.

Effective Friday, July 10, 2020, visitors will only be permitted to enter OSF HealthCare facilities if they are:

Necessary for the provision of medical care, the support of activities of daily living, or the exercise of the power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for an individual under the facility’s care;

Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of admission and at the time of discharge to assist with the process and post-procedure. Routine visiting will not be permitted.

A support person with the patient in the obstetrics and nursery unit at any time, including one certified doula or midwife during labor.

A parent, foster parent, or guardian of an individual under 21 years of age who is under the facility’s care;

Visiting an individual under the facility’s care who is in critical condition or hospice care;

Visiting under urgent circumstances or for the purpose of performing official government functions;

Able to wear an appropriate mask or face covering.

Healthy support persons that meet the exceptions listed above should stop at the front desk upon arrival to the hospital or medical group, where a health screening will occur.

“We understand that this can be difficult for our patients and their families and we will handle each extenuating circumstance with empathy and compassion. However, this is an important step we must take to ensure the safety of our community,” explained Dave Lord, president at OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group. “We want to reassure the public that this change in visitor policy is intended to limit exposure to our patients and employees and is not intended to limit care provided to patients. We continue to encourage patients to feel comfortable coming into the hospital and clinics for all their health care needs.”

The need to restrict visitors was determined after the Upper Peninsula of Michigan was designated as a medium risk area on July 8, 2020. For up-to-date information and guidelines, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit www.osfhealthcare.org for more information and online screening for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

